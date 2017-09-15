Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma’s travel outfits ooze easy-breezy vibes

From L to R: Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan at Mumbai airport. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries) From L to R: Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan at Mumbai airport. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries)

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been setting major travel style goals for a while now. One thing that is evident from her numerous appearances is that the Bollywood beauty likes to keep it comfortable while travelling, unlike some actors who dress up for the paparazzi. We understand that it’s hard for the stars as they are under constant scrutiny and always have to put their best foot forward, but there’s a fine line between keeping it casual chic and overdoing it and Khan knows how to toe a fine line.

Recently, as she left for Delhi for the shoot of Veere Di Wedding, she was seen in a red adjustable jumper by Dhruv Kapoor with metallic prints on it. Tanya Ghavri who curated this look paired it with simple black jeans, matching pointy-toe pumps and a brown Balenciaga bag.

With hair tied up in a bun, minimal make-up and a pair of sunglasses rounded out her look. We think the statement jumper made all the difference and saved the look from being boring.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma was seen acing her layering game in a grey trench coat and a beautiful dark blue button-down maxi dress with floral prints and a drawstring cinched at the waist. We think the coat added a nice contrast to her dress and those cute blush pink Adidas sneakers and Prada backpack immediately upped her style game.

We also like how she kept her make-up muted with just a soft pink lip shade and styled her hair into a half-up and half-down hairdo.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

