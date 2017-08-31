Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport style has us reaching for the basics in our closet

Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur Ali Khan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan with baby Taimur Ali Khan at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

If you always love to put your best foot forward then you probably know that dressing up for a flight can be tricky. But if you are Kareena Kapoor Khan, you probably won’t have such problems – her latest appearance is proof. The actor who has been slaying with her casual style over the last couple of days has delivered once again and we are in awe of how she managed to look like a million bucks even without trying too hard.

Spotted at the airport with baby Taimur Ali Khan in her arms, the gorgeous mom beamed her way through the crowd in a grey Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Marina sweatshirt and basic skinny blue jeans. With hair pulled up into a neat top bun, she styled her outfit well with a pair of grey pointed-toe heels and cool blue reflectors.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a grey Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Marina sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a grey Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Marina sweatshirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sweatshirt has red patterns on the side. We like it but baby Taimur Ali Khan doesn’t look too happy with it. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sweatshirt has red patterns on the side. We like it but baby Taimur Ali Khan doesn’t look too happy with it. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Don’t know about you, but she has us reaching for the basics in our closet for sure. We just can’t get over how radiant she looks. Talk about style inspiration!

Prior to this, Khan made quite a statement in a custom #GUTS clutch at Manish Malhotra’s Ganpati celebrations. She styled the acrylic beauty from Isharya with a floral embroidered, fringe hem slip dress from Topshop, an Alexander Wang denim jacket and a pair of white sneakers. Even though we are not a big fan of her make-up, we think her styling is on point!

What do you think about her casual style? Let us know in the comments below.

