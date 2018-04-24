Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport fashion is a great take on ‘ethnic and comfy’ casual wear

Kareena Kapoor Khan nails airport fashion in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan nails airport fashion in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Two words for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport fashion — comfortable and classy. Be it her interesting Zara star-spangled denim jacket she teamed with a pair of athleisure black pants from Ivy Park or the formal touch she added to her airport look by teaming her printed white shirt from Sandro with a pair of black trousers, she rarely fails to impress us. Although we don’t get to see much of her in ethnic wear, this time, it was a real treat as she stepped out in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja.

While returning from Dubai, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a navy blue cotton dress featuring white embroidery work on it. She added a contemporary touch to her look with a pair of red sneakers and rounded off her look with minimal make-up, a neat ponytail, a black tote bag, and oversized sunnies.

Kareena Kapoor Khana teamed her navy blue dress with red sneakers. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khana teamed her navy blue dress with red sneakers. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan tied her hair in a ponytail. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan tied her hair in a ponytail. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We did a little research and found out that the outfit is priced at Rs 25, 984.

Prior to this, we had spotted Khan rocking ethnic airport fashion in a white and blue embroidered kurta from Simar Dugal which had pom pom detail on it. She paired it with matching white palazzo pants and a dupatta, both from the house of Duggal.

We like how she kept her make-up simple with smokey eyes and pink lips. She looked extremely stylish as she left her hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of nude sandals.

What do you think about Khan’s ethnic airport fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.

