Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport fashion is a great take on ‘ethnic and comfy’ casual wear

Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Although we don't get to see Kareena Kapoor Khan donning ethnic wear at the airport that often, this time we spotted her making a strong style statement in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja teamed with red sneakers.

Written by Sukanya Nandy | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 9:18:43 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airpot style, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest news, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan nails airport fashion in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Two words for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s airport fashion — comfortable and classy. Be it her interesting Zara star-spangled denim jacket she teamed with a pair of athleisure black pants from Ivy Park or the formal touch she added to her airport look by teaming her printed white shirt from Sandro with a pair of black trousers, she rarely fails to impress us. Although we don’t get to see much of her in ethnic wear, this time, it was a real treat as she stepped out in an ethnic dress from Ikai by Ragini Ahuja.

While returning from Dubai, the Veere Di Wedding actor was seen in a navy blue cotton dress featuring white embroidery work on it. She added a contemporary touch to her look with a pair of red sneakers and rounded off her look with minimal make-up, a neat ponytail, a black tote bag, and oversized sunnies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airpot style, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest news, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khana teamed her navy blue dress with red sneakers. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airpot style, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest news, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kareena Kapoor Khan tied her hair in a ponytail. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We did a little research and found out that the outfit is priced at Rs 25, 984.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan airport fashion, Kareena Kapoor Khan airpot style, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest news, Kareena Kapoor Khan latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news (Source: http://www.ogaan.com)

Prior to this, we had spotted Khan rocking ethnic airport fashion in a white and blue embroidered kurta from Simar Dugal which had pom pom detail on it. She paired it with matching white palazzo pants and a dupatta, both from the house of Duggal.

We like how she kept her make-up simple with smokey eyes and pink lips. She looked extremely stylish as she left her hair open and rounded off her look with a pair of nude sandals.

What do you think about Khan’s ethnic airport fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.

