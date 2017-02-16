Kareena and Karisma, the Kapoor sisters stun in Manish Malhotra at Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday bash

Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Karisma Kapoor look gorgeous in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan (L) and Karisma Kapoor look gorgeous in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There’s no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor make for a stunning duo in Bollywood. Now, there are a lot of sister duos in the industry – such as Shilpa Shetty-Shamita Shetty and Malaika Arora Khan-Amrita Arora – but no one has been able to entertain us like the Kapoor sisters. Won’t you agree?

Karisma-Kareena have been busy creating benchmarks with their sophisticated sense of style and, of course, their oomph factor. From knocking each and every appearance – be it official or off-duty – out of the park, to setting style goals in resplendent ethnic wear, they are doing it all. When Kareena was pregnant, expecting mothers everywhere were taking copious notes on how to get their maternity style on point because it was absolutely brilliant. In fact, we would say she was the best-dressed during those nine months. Keeping her company was maasi Karisma.

Now, at their father’s 70th birthday party thrown by Kareena, both the sisters were seen wearing their favourite designer and friend, Manish Malhotra’s outfits. While Kareena picked a powder blue suit with gold embroidery on it, Karisma chose a beige outfit with beautiful white embroidery. Both of them paired it with metallic silver sandals. We recognise that Kareena was wearing Yves Saint Laurent heels.

Keeping in mind the full-body embroidery, the younger sibling went with minimalist styling and complemented it with pretty earrings from Amrapali Jewels while the elder one rounded it with soft smokey eyes, nude lips and a pair of simple studs.

They looked flawless but we prefer Karisma’s look here. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

