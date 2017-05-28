At Karan Johar’s birthday bash, we couldn’t keep our eyes off these divas

Fashion face-off at Karan Johar’s 45th birthday bash. Who is your favourite? Fashion face-off at Karan Johar’s 45th birthday bash. Who is your favourite?

There’s no denying that film-maker Karan Johar throws some of the best parties in tinsel town, and there’s hardly a soul who gets an invite who would miss the soirée. So when it’s the director’s 45th birthday bash, you can expect nothing less than the crème de la crème of the Indian film industry to descend, and that’s exactly what happened.

From best friends such as Twinkle Khanna and Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, the evening was a star-studded affair. Of course, where we have such divas, can fashion be far behind, especially at a Karan Johar do? Of course not. Here are our favourite looks from the evening.

Twinkle Khanna regularly floors us with her wit and charm, be it her column or those awesome tweets she dishes out ever so often. Well, Mrs Funnybones is going very fashionable these days and we absolutely loved this Self-Portrait striped flared dress with an interesting neckline and a single-side cold shoulder that’s taken over streetwear these days. She teamed it with a gold Alexander McQueen clutch and a Bulgari watch.

Disha Patani looked smoking hot in this black TopShop number, but what we really loved are those lace-up booties from Lulu and Sky. She paired the dress a Jimmy Choo clutch and jewellery from Isharya. Someone get us those shoes!

Yet another Bollywood diva to rock a Self-Portrait dress was our very own Deepika Padukone, who create such a splash over at the Cannes Film Festival this year. We loved this cute but racy black dress with a mesh top and bralette. The rather daring dress was paired with Christian Louboutin heels and the Padmavati actress’ minimalistic make-up was fierce but casual.

We loved this colourful Rahul Mishra top on Kriti Sanon, which she teamed with a pair of palazzos from Studio Verandah. Nice and summery, we think.

Alia Bhatt – who had just earlier in the day done a very casual and fun FB Live with birthday boy Karan Johar – attended the party wearing a black and white v-neck dress with thigh-high slit and bell sleeves from Prabal Gurung.

