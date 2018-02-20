Karan Johar shows us how to glam up for a friend’s sangeet ceremony

Karan Johar looks dapper in a Manish Malhotra creation. (Source: karanjohar/ Instagram) Karan Johar looks dapper in a Manish Malhotra creation. (Source: karanjohar/ Instagram)

Karan Johar is definitely one of the most fashionable men in Bollywood. From his huge collection of designer bags to his love affair with quirky footwears and the way he glammed up at the IIFA 2017 in a red blazer by pairing it a beautiful Alexander McQueen lapel pin, the director/producer sure knows how to make heads turns.

Johar was recently spotted at Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah’s sangeet ceremony, wearing a Manish Malhotra creation. The black bandhgala featured silver embellishments on the bodice and the hem of the sleeves, and a pleated detail on one side, which gave the all-black outfit a wonderful twist. He styled it with a pair of moccasins from Christian Louboutin with a silver detail on it. We think Johar pulled off the look like a pro. Take a look at his style here:

Johar, who is known for his eccentric style statements have impressed us with his bandhgala choices in the past as well. Prior to this, he was seen wearing a white bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, which had black embroidery on the neckline and hem of the sleeves.

There was another instance when he was seen wearing a heavily embroidered bandhgala jacket by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Johar has proved that traditional outfit goals are not only for women. We think he looks dapper in the ensemble but what about you? Would you like to recreate Johar’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

