Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 4- Mar 10)

Last week, while Kangana Ranaut proved that pantsuits are not limited to red carpet appearances, Deepika Padukone gave some super awesome, airport fashion goals in a Nike sweatshirt teamed with a pair of plastic finish joggers. This week too, celebs like Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon and others show us different ways to look glamorous while keeping it comfortable. Here’s a roundup of the best looks of the week.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actor, who was in Sri Lanka for an event returned to India looking smart in a light pink coloured high-neck floral printed shirt, which she teamed with a pair of black, high-waisted trousers. Just like her outfit, we loved her hairdo as well – a double bun hairdo. She rounded off her look with black strappy heels, oversized dark shades and a matching statement handbag.

Kangana Ranaut keeps her airport look smart and chic. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut keeps her airport look smart and chic. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While sashaying down the airport on another occasion, Ranaut kept it simple yet pretty in a light-hued salwar suit. Her outfit was accessorised with a mauve-coloured handbag, nude pumps and dark sunglasses. A messy bun with minimal make-up completed her look.

Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in a simple salwar suit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in a simple salwar suit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia

Bhatia was seen wearing a pink-hued, printed, body-hugging dress featuring a pleated hemline, which she teamed with a cropped denim jacket that added a casual touch to her outfit. While one would usually associate a bodycon dress with a party, the Bahubaali actor proved that it can be donned at the airport too. All you need to do is, keep it a bit casual. She accessorised her outfit with a tan coloured quirky handbag, nude pumps and retro sunglasses.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in a bodycon dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in a bodycon dress. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shruti Haasan

After Malaika Arora gave New Year fashion goals wearing a silver metallic skirt with a black top, Haasan now showed us a great way to sport it at the airport. Wearing a magenta, pleated metallic skirt, she styled it with a printed, black, long sleeves, tucked in sweatshirt, both from Madisson on Peddar. Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, she teamed it with a printed bag from Rebecca Minkoff and strappy sandals from Topshop. Keeping her make-up minimal, she rounded off her look with a neatly-done hair updo.

Shruti Haasan looked lovely in a metallic skirt with a printed sweatshirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Shruti Haasan looked lovely in a metallic skirt with a printed sweatshirt. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

Karan Johar is among the few male celebrities, who is known for his impeccable fashion sense. Mostly spotted carrying designer bags in the airport, this time too it was no different. The director was seen wearing a pair of distressed denims with an oversized, white sweatshirt from R13 Denim, which he accessorised with a blue Junya Watanabe sling bag with the words “MAN” written on it. He further teamed it with a pair of sneakers from Balenciaga and dark shades from Prada.

Karan Johar teams his outfit with a Junya Watanabe bag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar teams his outfit with a Junya Watanabe bag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor was seen wearing a pair of excessively ripped, fishnet jeans teamed with a simple black tee. She further combined it with a black backpack and matching sneakers. The stylish pair of denims added an interesting element to the look, otherwise the outfit would have been too simple. A little dewy make-up along with a messy ponytail rounded off her look.

Kriti Sanon adds X-factor to her airport look with a stylish pair of denims. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon adds X-factor to her airport look with a stylish pair of denims. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani

Advani sashayed down the airport wearing a white, tucked-in camisole teamed with a pair of black ripped jeans. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor layered her outfit with a longline, mustard jacket, which added a refreshing touch to her look. Furthermore, she accessorised it with a pair of white sneakers and oversized dark sunglasses. Minimal make-up with light red lips and a sleek ponytail gave finishing touches to her look.

Kiara Advani layered her outfit with a mustard jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani layered her outfit with a mustard jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

