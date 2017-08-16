Karan Johar is the only Indian to own this Louis Vuitton bag; can you guess the price?

Karan Johar’s collection of bags is really vibrant, fun and quirky. (Source: Instagram/karanjohar) Karan Johar’s collection of bags is really vibrant, fun and quirky. (Source: Instagram/karanjohar)

Karan Johar does not settle for anything less than extraordinary and the same applies to his collection of bags. The Bollywood director who has given us hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and Student of the Year is known for living a flamboyant life. His love for shoes is well known, but over the last couple of months he has been obsessed with statement-worthy bags. We have seen him flaunt a couple of quirky ones while jet-setting off to exotic locales.

The first one which caught our eyes was a Gucci tote with an embroidered angry cat face on it. We felt it was really quirky and a must-have, until we found the price of his prized possession. It cost a whopping Rs1.5 lakh, a budget that could easily fund a backpacking trip in Europe!

Karan Johar with his embroidered Gucci tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar with his embroidered Gucci tote. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The latest one on his list is the Louis Vuitton x Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag – a limited edition – worth $3,650. That is around Rs 2 lakh in Indian currency.

Karan Johar with the Louis Vuitton Supreme bag. Karan Johar with the Louis Vuitton Supreme bag.

Thinking of another trip you could have taken with that money? We are too. By the way, he is the only Indian to own that bag.

Recently, Johar was also spotted carrying a swanky mini-suitcase with really cool prints on it. The Gucci Courrier GG Supreme suitcase, one of the two styles launched by the luxury brand is really fun but like always, the price of this one too might give you a heart attack.

It comes for $ 3,980, that’s approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. Now, we are beginning to wonder if he has anything under a lakh in his collection.

Sigh, talk about living a fabulous life!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd