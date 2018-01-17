Kanika Kapoor pulls off a Manish Malhotra sari-corset-cape combo like a pro

Kanika Kapoor’s corset and cape sari is glamour 2.0. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram) Kanika Kapoor’s corset and cape sari is glamour 2.0. (Source: manishmalhotra05/ Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor is no novice when it comes to making impressive style statements. The playback singer recently made an appearance at an event for IWC watches, where she grabbed eyeballs in a stunning Manish Malhotra number. A black sari teamed with a risque corset blouse, her outfit was a beautiful medley of Indian and western silhouettes. We especially like the structured beaded cape that she layered it with.

With dewy make-up and nude lips to complement her glamorous attire, Kapoor accessorised with a black strappy watch and multiple rings. She rounded out her look with a high bun. Catch a glimpse here.

We think the singer rocked the look and it definitely gets a thumbs up from us!

