Kangana Ranaut teaches how to rock a checkered scarf in style

More often than not, when it comes to making a statement through her fashion choices, Kangana Ranaut is as feisty and striking as she is known to be with her words. Be it letting her hair down at a party or just casually looking stunning to the T in transit, the actor has always left the fashion hawkers impressed, if not more. And this time too keeping it effortless and easy at the airport, Ranaut gave us lessons on what is the right way to wear prints and checks.

Recently, the Simran actor was clicked at the airport and we could not be more pleased with her winter wardrobe. All decked out in Gucci pieces from her printed shirt in red to the soft brown pants, the actor kept it sleek and elegant.

However, what really caught our attention was the fuzzy scarf she stylishly draped around her neck. Another Gucci piece with chic fur detailing, the scarf added an element of oomph to her attire. We like the suede loafers from Tod’s that the actor paired her outfit with, which blended in well with the overall tenor of her look. Check out the pictures here.

She kept her make-up minimal with just a nude lip and hair tied into her signature bun. Rounding off her look with a pastel coat, bag and black shades, the actor was every bit sophisticated and we absolutely love her airport look.

What do you think about her look? Would you try it out? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

