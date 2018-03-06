‘Mental Hai Kya’ Kangana Ranaut goes rockstar grunge with all-black and those rad boots

Kangana Ranaut sets temperatures soaring in an all-black outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut sets temperatures soaring in an all-black outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

There’s no doubt Kangana Ranaut has an incredible sense of style. Be it her quirky style statement in a knee-high, tulle number teamed with a brown belt or the time when she proved pantsuits are not only for red carpets but for pulling off trendy airport fashion too, the Queen actor rarely fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. Recently, the actor was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai enjoying dinner with the cast members of her upcoming movie, Mental Hai Kya, rocking out an all-black grunge look ever so glamorously.

Ranaut opted for a full-sleeved, high-neck top, which she styled with a matching mini skirt. But more than her little black outfit, it was the thigh-high boots that we loved the most. The brown and black, leather boots gave her a fierce look. The footwear could be really difficult to pull off, but not for Ranaut as she showed did it effortlessly. Also, the tinge of brown on the boots helped break the monotony of the all-black ensemble.

Kangana styled her black top-skirt combo with a pair of matching boots. (Source: Expres Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana styled her black top-skirt combo with a pair of matching boots. (Source: Expres Photo by Varinder Chawla)

One more note-worthy detail that we found in the Simran‘s actor’s look was her thickly-lined eyes that added a lot of drama. A nude palette make-up with slight pink lips and curly locks pulled back in an updo balanced the edgy vibe with a bit of softness.

Kangana Ranaut’s eye make-up is totally note-worthy. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut’s eye make-up is totally note-worthy. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Ranaut amazed us in other fierce yet futuristic outfits. While attending an event in Sri Lanka, she was decked in an ivory-grey off-shoulder top with slashes of brick red adding a pop of colour to the top. It was teamed with a vivid burgundy skirt, with oriental floral prints on it.

What do you think about the actor’s style statements? Let us know in the comments section below.

