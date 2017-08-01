Kangana Ranaut’s sari look reminds us of Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut in a Fab India sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in a Fab India sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut has a long-standing love affair with saris. She is probably the only actress in Bollywood – other than Vidya Balan – to be seen rocking the six-yard wonder on many occasions, whether it’s at a promotional event or simply at the airport. The self-taught fashionista made quite an impact during the promotions of Rangoon where she gave us a few back-to-back looks, while teaching us how to carry georgette, cotton and sheer saris like a pro. We also remember the beautiful Sabyasachi design she wore during her visit to Varanasi for Manikarnika promotions.

Now, this champion of fashion trends is back at giving us another memorable look in a military green sari from Fabindia. We love how she channelised old world charm like a pro and it just reminded us of Indira Gandhi’s fashion sensibilities. The beautiful cotton sari with a dark olive green and dull gold border, which she paired with a collarbone-grazing neckline and three-quarter sleeves, is a classic which can be worn by women across all age groups.

Her choice of footwear is kind of unusual and something we would have never expected but she carried the black brogues well with the Indian look. We also like her messy hairdo with a simple low ponytail, minimal make-up and her soft pink pout. Edgy and modern at the same time.

However, on the same day, she gave us another interesting look at the airport in a beautiful, high-neck, white lace jumper from Burberry and fitted pants.

She was seen carrying a pink Burberry trench coat in her arms and we would have liked to see her wearing it but if left to our imagination, she must have definitely looked good in it.

We are really impressed with her travel style diary. What about you? Is her style quotient inspiring enough? Let us know in the comments below.

