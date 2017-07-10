Kangana Ranaut’s rock chick game airport is perfect for your next concert date

No, not you, Kangana Ranaut is the rock chick in a hard rock world! (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) No, not you, Kangana Ranaut is the rock chick in a hard rock world! (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is not just known for the strong stand she takes on important issues, she is also one of the most trendy and fashionable actors in the industry. Be it a simple sari or almost all her airport looks — the Queen actor is known for making heads turn and how! This time, Ranaut was seen on her way to Hyderabad for the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she plays the titular role. No prizes for guessing, she managed to channel her inner diva and looked drop-dead gorgeous while at it.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Looking like the perfect ‘rock chick in a hard rock world’, Ranaut wore a white graphic print T-shirt from Dolce And Gabbana and a black Balmain leather jacket that she paired with black distressed jeans. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she completed her look by wearing black Jean Paul Gautier boots and carried a trendy handbag from Tom Ford. She left her beautiful curls open and sported a pair of trendy shades.

(Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Source: Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Interestingly, this was not the first time that Ranaut wore the Balmain jacket. She was seen wearing the same jacket two years ago, in October 2015, when she attended an annual day function at a school for little ones.

Earlier in June, she made a classic fashion statement as she was spotted at the airport in a crisp white pantsuit that she wore over a striped T-shirt on her way back from London. It seems the versatile actress has taken quite the liking to sporting a jacket-over-casual-tee look and is nailing it, every time.

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

On the work front, her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi directed by National Award-winner Krish Jagarlamudi, is set to release on April 27, 2018.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd