Kangana Ranaut’s delicate lace blouse is a Victorian classic, but the pants are a BIG letdown

Kangana Ranaut stepping out dressed in her finery and not creating a buzz, is a rare occasion indeed. And this time too the actor managed to get all the attention when she was spotted in a curious blend of Victorian fashion and modern tones for Neeta Lulla’s store launch in Delhi.

For the launch, the actor was dressed in a delicate ivory lace blouse with a generous spattering of ruffles across the front. A pussy bow and flared sleeve hems added an interesting detail to the opulent attire. While we have ‘heart eyes’ for the blouse the pants it was teamed with were a big letdown. Heavily embellished with floral applique work on them, the pair was too blingy and we wish the Queen actor had gone with something more subtle.

The actor kept her make-up palette nude with neutral glossy lips and rounded out her look with her rich mane of soft curls.

The 31-year-old has mostly been one to experiment — be it her cool cat colours or uber chic styles. Prior to this, we saw the sassy actor clad in a lovely coral green pussy bow top from Dior, teamed with a pair of high-waist plain white bellbottoms from H&M. However, what really caught our attention was the gorgeous mint green faux fur coat. Drooling much yet? The actor polished off her look with sunnies and a dove-grey suede boots.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

