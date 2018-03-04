Kangana Ranaut’s runway-worthy outfit is futuristic, fierce and fantastic

Kangana Ranaut is a busy bee with the shooting of her upcoming movie Manikarnika, based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. As much as we love the actor’s outfits in the sneak peeks of her periodic drama, Ranaut makes sure that her style steak remains strong off the sets as well.
Only a couple of days ago, we saw her flaunting a quirky-meets-classy in a duck-egg blue pantsuit teamed with a lettered white tee with “Less Boyfriends, More Friends” emblazoned across the front.
While we think the actor’s airport look was catchy, she wowed us recently when she stepped out in a Bibhu Mohapatra piece, at an event in Sri Lanka. For the occasion, the Queen actor was decked in an ivory-grey off-shoulder top with slashes of brick red adding a pop of colour to the top. It was teamed with a vivid burgundy skirt, with Oriental floral prints on it.
Stylist Ami Patel teamed the outfit with a pair of matching burgundy shoes from Lanvin and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.
Ranaut chose to complement her look with nude make-up and kohl-lined eyes. The actor rounded out her look with a quirky chignon that gives her a very futuristic look.
Ranaut has been on a roll these days when it comes to sporting cool hairstyles. Just a few months back, she flaunted a super cute space buns with a sari. More recently, we saw her on the cover of Femina magazine playing up the fringe and this time too her quirky chignon was a charming touch.
We love her look this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.
