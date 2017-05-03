Kangana Ranaut’s airport sari style is both summery and super classy

Kangana Ranaut in Fabindia. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Fabindia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It’s not the first time Kangana Ranaut has been spotted at the airport looking regal in a sari. Earlier this year, the Queen actress was seen acing her travel fashion game in a simple beige sari with gold highlights from Fabindia. What got our attention was the way she styled it with a pair of tan brogues – very unusual choice of footwear for celebs who usually like to wear the six-yard wonder with heels but being the braveheart that she is, Ranaut gave it a twist and managed to carry it well. We think she looked really smart complementing it with a brown Birkin.

This time too, the actress teamed her outfit with a pair of white loafers. Looking lovely in a pink tassel detail sari from Fabindia that she paired with a bag from Tod’s, she looked summer ready. We can’t get over how classy the entire look is and we are somehow glad that Ranaut did not leave her hair open and instead bundled it neatly into in a bun.

Kangana Ranaut in Topshop. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Topshop. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, she was spotted rocking another off-duty look even though this was not as demure as the Indian wear. For the screening of the movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Ranaut brought out her chic side in a satin and vintage lace insert slip dress by Topshop. Metallic ankle straps, a pink a Burberry sling, her signature curls and minimal make-up rounded her look.

