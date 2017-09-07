Kangana Ranaut wears the same outfit twice; shows us two different ways to style it like a boss

Kangana Ranaut is seen wearing the Reformation Petites Clinton two-piece in 2015 (L) and in 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Pinterest) Kangana Ranaut is seen wearing the Reformation Petites Clinton two-piece in 2015 (L) and in 2017. (Source: Varinder Chawla and Pinterest)

Wearing the same outfit twice is normal for commoners like us, but it’s a huge deal if celebs are seen doing the same. Thanks to fashion influencers like Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama, repeating outfits have now become somewhat less appalling than before. Not like we really care because we believe that it’s completely okay to do so. In fact, sometimes it’s the best way to get #OOTD goals and an insight into the styling prowess of the celebs and recently, it was Kangana Ranaut who floored us with her expertise.

The fashion chameleon who is known to break all rules and stereotypes was spotted at the airport wearing the same gingham print outfit which she was seen rocking in 2015! Trust this lady to not shy away from something she has already being papped in.

Kangana Ranaut in the gingham print set. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in the gingham print set. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut styled it with a sassy high ponytail, minimal make-up, nude lips and comfortable tan sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut styled it with a sassy high ponytail, minimal make-up, nude lips and comfortable tan sandals. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The separates worn by Kangana Ranaut are specially designed for ladies who are 5’4 and under. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The separates worn by Kangana Ranaut are specially designed for ladies who are 5’4 and under. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The smocking at the back helps accentuate Kangana Ranaut’s petite frame. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The smocking at the back helps accentuate Kangana Ranaut’s petite frame. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is seen here exiting the airport with Manish Malhotra wearing the same outfit in 2015. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut is seen here exiting the airport with Manish Malhotra wearing the same outfit in 2015. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We love how she styled the crop top with a knotted neckline, tiny cutout, and smocking at the back with the high waist skirt with a front slit now as much as we did it the first time.

While, during her recent appearance she kept it simple with a sassy high ponytail, minimal make-up, nude lips, comfortable tan sandals and the quintessential movie star sunglasses, in 2015, she paired it with black oxfords and a grey cross-body sling bag. A pop of bright red on her lips instantly upped her glam quotient.

The Reformation Petites Clinton two-piece (which costs around Rs 12,700) fitted her like a dream and interestingly, according to their official page, it is a part of the Don’t Call Me Cute Petites Collection, specially designed for ladies who are 5’4 and under and made from tree pulp and other renewable plant material. Talk about being smart while being fashionable!

What do you think about her fashion sensibilities? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd