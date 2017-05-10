Kangana Ranaut gives refreshing twist to traditional sari with this ruffled sleeve blouse

Kangana Ranaut rocked in this pastel shade sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut rocked in this pastel shade sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is not just a powerhouse of talent, but she’s quite a fashionista as well. The actor who has proved her mettle as a dynamic performer onscreen, Ranaut is a stunner when it comes to making a style statement. The Queen actor is not just known for ruling at the box office, she rules with her sartorial choices too — from classy dresses to traditional saris, there’s hardly any fashion faux pas for this diva.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut looks nothing short of a princess in this Sabyasachi sari

Of late, the Rangoon actor has been setting high standards when it comes to flaunting the six-yards. With her upcoming film Manikarnika, the 30-year-old has been giving a trendy twist to wearing a sari. And it’s not just that the actor has been seen in the garb for promotional events, she has been wearing it to parties and even at the airport!

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut’s airport sari style is both summery and super classy

Recently, the Fashion star attended a wedding ceremony in Mumbai and looked lovely in a cotton count muslin sari by design duo Swati and Sunaina. While the golden motifs and border the sari was traditional and elegant, there was nothing sticking about it. However, she must be applauded by her choice of blouse.

Ranaut gave a fresh twist to her sari look by paring it with a cold-shoulder blouse with ruffled sleeves. The actor, who has always opted for quirky shoe options with saris, ditched heels and wore belle shoes. We have earlier spotted her wearing white loafers and tan brogues — very unusual choice of footwear for celebs who usually like to wear the six-yards.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With just a chunky studs for her ears and brushing her curls to one side, she rounded off her look with blush pink lips. In every sense, this look is perfect for a summer wedding to look both gorgeous and refreshing while we beat the heat!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd