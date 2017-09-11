Simran promotions: Kangana Ranaut strikes a balance with futuristic and Oriental fashion

Amidst courting spotlight and controversies around and about her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan, the talented actor has managed to give us all some fashion goals to follow. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Style By Ami/Instagram) Amidst courting spotlight and controversies around and about her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan, the talented actor has managed to give us all some fashion goals to follow. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Style By Ami/Instagram)

If her recent appearances are anything to go by, then Kangana Ranaut – who is busy promoting her upcoming film Simran – is keeping fashion experts busy. The Queen actor has always had her style game on point, be it her outfit choices during film promotions or her airport looks. Amidst courting spotlight and controversies around and about her alleged affair with Hrithik Roshan, the talented actor has managed to give us all some fashion goals to follow.

Not somebody to shy away from experimenting with offbeat and unconventional looks, Ranaut looked beautiful in a futuristic colour-block outfit from Bibhu Mohapatra. The silk, fitted three-toned dress was full-sleeved — with a black and silver play on the top and tangerine skirt. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, she chose to go minimal on the accessories and let her outfit do all the talking. She chose to team her outfit with a pair of black pumps from Burberry and tied her curls up into a simple bun.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, the 30-year-old also wore an offbeat Tarun Tahiliani number that gave off Oriental vibes. She tied her hair up into top knot and wore a flowy kurti and palazzo pants from Tahiliani’s Autumn Winter 2017. Styled by Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, Ranaut accessorised with a pair of earrings from Sangeeta Boochra and a pair of black heels. She chose to go for a winged-eye make-up and keep it minimal otherwise.

Which of the two looks sported by the actor do you like better? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd