Kangana Ranaut looks nothing short of a princess in this Sabyasachi sari

At the poster launch of Manikarnika in Varanasi, the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut gave out major royal vibes in a gorgeous floral sequinned net sari by Sabyasachi from his Udaipur collection. This is not the first time a Bollywood celeb has picked up something from the designer’s latest collection. Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing Sabyasachi on two occasions but even the Padmavati actress couldn’t do it justice as well as Ranaut.

We think the actress looks sensational and of course a part of the credit goes to celebrity stylist Ami Patel who curated this look.

Pairing it with a matching sequinned blouse, layered necklaces from Kishandas For Sabyasachi and jootis from Needledust was a good choice. We also love how her hair was tied up in a centre-parted bun and a tiny bindi was added as a finishing touch. Nothing to fault here.

For another round of promotions in the city, Ranaut was styled by Patel in a canary yellow sari with minimal gold work from Raw Mango.

We love how they teamed it up with a peppermint green three-quarter blouse instead of a regular yellow or gold one and accessorised it with heavy Indian jewellery. As far as styling is concerned, the same centre-parted bun and a bindi from her previous appearance rounded her look. This is a tricky one to pull off but she managed to do it in style. She looked lovely.

What do you think about her ‘sari’ style? Let us know in the comments below. And just in case you were wondering what Deepika Padukone wore earlier, take a look.

Fashion goals!

