Kangana Ranaut’s pretty lilac sari is what you need to beat the sweltering heat

Kangana Ranaut’s love for simple cotton and chiffon saris is no secret. Be it her travel looks, street style or even the Cannes red carpet(!), the Queen actor’s sari picks are definitely interesting.

Recently, we saw the lady moving about Mumbai clad in a lilac-hued Anavila sari with a silver border and sleeveless blouse. Ranaut accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag. Rounding it off with minimal make-up and hair styled into a loose ponytail, the actor gave us lessons in how to step out on a hot summer day.

Earlier, we had spotted the 31-year-old in a glamorous Sabyasachi sari that was a reflection of a night sky lit with stars. The shimmery number, paired with a sleeveless blouse gave us some retro vibes and Ranaut accessorised the look with a layered pearl ”teenmaniya” neckpiece from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. While the outfit was stunning enough, the actor made sure she took the cake with her dramatic eye wing and a swoon-worthy faux bob hairstyle.

