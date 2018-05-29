Kangana Ranaut’s pretty lilac sari is what you need to beat the sweltering heat

Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a lilac-hued Anavila sari. For her summer style quotient, the actor chose to go easy and elegant in the cotton number and accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 29, 2018 6:06:22 pm
Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut Anavila sari, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut saris, Kangana Ranaut chiffon saris, indian express, indian express news Would you try out Kangana Ranaut’s sophisticated look for a hot summer day outing? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Kangana Ranaut’s love for simple cotton and chiffon saris is no secret. Be it her travel looks, street style or even the Cannes red carpet(!), the Queen actor’s sari picks are definitely interesting.

Recently, we saw the lady moving about Mumbai clad in a lilac-hued Anavila sari with a silver border and sleeveless blouse. Ranaut accessorised the look with a pair of sunnies and a black bag. Rounding it off with minimal make-up and hair styled into a loose ponytail, the actor gave us lessons in how to step out on a hot summer day.

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut Anavila sari, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut saris, Kangana Ranaut chiffon saris, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut clicked in an Anavila sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut Anavila sari, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut saris, Kangana Ranaut chiffon saris, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut stepped out in a lilac-hued cotton sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut Anavila sari, Kangana Ranaut fashion, Kangana Ranaut latest photos, Kangana Ranaut saris, Kangana Ranaut chiffon saris, indian express, indian express news Kangana Ranaut accessorised her look with a pair of sunnies. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had spotted the 31-year-old in a glamorous Sabyasachi sari that was a reflection of a night sky lit with stars. The shimmery number, paired with a sleeveless blouse gave us some retro vibes and Ranaut accessorised the look with a layered pearl ”teenmaniya” neckpiece from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. While the outfit was stunning enough, the actor made sure she took the cake with her dramatic eye wing and a swoon-worthy faux bob hairstyle.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

