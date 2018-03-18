Kangana Ranaut’s comfy and chic saris will convince you to go traditional this summer

Take lessons from Kangana Ranaut on how to pull off chiffon and belted saris. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Take lessons from Kangana Ranaut on how to pull off chiffon and belted saris. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

While some might be intimidated at the prospect of stepping out in a sari for a casual and comfy day out, Kangana Ranaut has no such problems. The Simran actor has often been spotted clad in saris for her travel sartorial choices and some time ago, we saw her giving us fuss-free styling goals in a dove grey Anavila sari, which she amped up with space buns.

Not just this, but the Queen actor opted to make a formal appearance as well in the six-yard wonder recently. At the Rising India Summit, the actor wore a striking piece from Sabyasachi. Her black and gold printed sari was teamed with a vibrant and bold floral printed high-collared blouse. The fusion of a Chinese cheongsam-inspired blouse with a very traditionally Indian bordered sari was an interesting sartorial statement. We like the retro vibes she exuded in the ensemble, balancing them out with a fusion touch of a belt at the waist.

Statement earrings, nude make-up and a braided bun added finishing touches to her look.

Easy breezy curations also come naturally to Ranaut and we like the chiffon saris she makes look so comfy to don. At the same event, we saw the actor draped in a lovely cream-coloured semi-sheer chiffon sari. The lightly floral embroidered number teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse gave off cool summer feels and we like the emerald neckpiece from Hazoorilal Jewellers that added elegance to the actor’s look.

She rounded off her attire with nude make-up and hair coiffed into a messy bun.

We love both of the actor’s looks but the chiffon sari wins special points for its cool summer feels. Which look would you go for? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd