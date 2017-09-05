Kangana Ranaut as a Sabyasachi bride will make your heart go ‘va va voom’

Kangana Ranaut, the self-styled fashionista looks gorgeous in Indian wear. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09) Kangana Ranaut, the self-styled fashionista looks gorgeous in Indian wear. (Source: Instagram/shnoy09)

It’s not every day that you get to see Kangana Ranaut looking flawless in a lehenga choli. Sure, she has given us a number of breathtaking and inspiring looks in saris – especially during travels – because that’s her go-to Indian wear look, but hardly has she made people go weak in the knees in this Indian two-piece, until now! Wearing a Sabyasachi rani pink matka lehenga from his Heritage Collection, the Simran actor makes for a beautiful Indian bride on the September cover of Harper’s Bazaar Bride. In fact, she looks so lovely that we just can’t get our eyes off her. It could easily pass off as one of her best looks ever!

We think fashion editor Ana Bhatt, fashion assistant Shaurya Athley and fashion producer Amrit Channa did a brilliant job in curating this look and we love how they teamed it with striking jewellery from Sabyasachi’s Bridal Jadau Collection in syndicate polki and spinel. We think it’s to die for, that includes her ensemble as well.

Celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga used his skills well to highlight her gorgeous curls instead of taming it as a bun. The addition of the maang tika made for a good choice.

Even her soft bronze make-up is flawless, after all, it’s Bollywood’s favourite celebrity make-up artist Daniel Bauer using his expertise and magic fingers. Look at how well he has higlighted her eyes in shades of browns with a little shimmer to give that pop, a touch of bronze on her cheekbones and finishing it off well with a nude lip shade.

We think she looks spectacular. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

