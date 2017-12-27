Best of 2017

Kangana Ranaut recreates Sabyasachi photo shoot at Virushka reception

Kangana Ranaut has given us a number of breathtaking and inspiring looks in saris, especially during her travels, but the one in this Sabyasachi sari at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Mumbai reception is nothing short of regal. What do you think about her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 27, 2017 7:23 pm
Kangana Ranaut, Virushka, Sabyasachi Kangana Ranaut recreates the magic in Sabyasachi sari at Virushka reception. (Source: Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut slaying in ethnic wear is nothing new. The actor’s love affair with saris started during the promotions of her film Rangoon, and ever since, she has been on a roll. Earlier this month, at a book launch, the Bollywood beauty impressed all in a floral-printed chiffon sari teamed with a beautiful pearl necklace from the house of Dia. We couldn’t get our eyes off her, and this time too, things are no different.

Ranaut attended Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Mumbai reception in a beautiful pastel number and as soon as we saw it, we got a feeling of deja vu. It’s the same sari she posed in during a bridal photo shoot for Sabyasachi in September. At the shoot she paired her ensemble with striking jewellery from Sabyasachi’s Bridal Jadau Collection in syndicate polki and spinel. While, celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga used his skills well to highlight her gorgeous curls instead of taming it into a bun.

However, at the reception, she opted for a more mild hairdo, with a side-parted chignon, styled with fresh white roses.

We love Ranaut’s sari looks, do you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

