Rangoon promotions: Kangana Ranaut in trendy western wear is too hot to handle

Kangana Ranaut’s style files. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut’s style files. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Call her the wild child or the Queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is making the right moves and slaying it in style. The actress is all set to grace the big screen in “Rangoon” opposite Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. People have high hopes from the 29-year-old and are expecting her to set the silver screen ablaze with her performance, just as she did in “Queen” and “Tanu Weds Manu Returns”.

WATCH | Consider Myself Lucky To Have Worked With Saif, Shahid In ‘Rangoon’: Kangana

With promotional events on in full-swing, Ranaut recently made an appearance on “Koffee With Karan”. Her cheeky one-liners and potshots at Johar on his talk show have been the talk of the town. But that’s not all! From western oomph to the traditional finesse — she has been grabbing eyeballs for each and every look since the last few days and to be honest, we loved her flair.

ALSO READ | Looks like Kangana Ranaut has started a love affair with saris and we aren’t complaining

Here are our favourite looks:

Backless basics: Ranaut called for a lot of attention when she graced a chic look in Fendi separates from the SS17 collection and Tom Ford pumps. Styled by Ami Patel, she was a vision in her stripy cotton jacket with a cut-out back. Most of all, we love how she looks so cool without any accessories or jewellery.

Kangana Ranaut in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Fendi. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Fun in formals: Carrying off another bow look, Ranaut looked cool in a formal checkered shirt with a black bow and black palazzo pants. The actress complemented her outfit with black pumps from Tom Ford.

Kangana Ranaut’s fun in formals! (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut’s fun in formals! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Style it bright: During another round of promotions for ‘Rangoon’, Ranaut was seen in a Bibhu Mohapatra dress and Steve Madden sandals. With the bust in black and white and a touch of red on the waistline, we think the midi dress is a perfect fit on her.

Kangana Ranaut in Bibhu Mohapatra (Source: myfashgram/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut in Bibhu Mohapatra (Source: myfashgram/Instagram)

Monochrome magic: Donning the classic look, the actress was spotted in a black Bardo shoulder top that she wore with a beige pencil-fit skirt with a thigh-high-slit, from Emanuel Ungaro’s Spring 2017 collection. Looking every bit gorgeous, she accessorised the number with a black choker and black pumps. Smokey eyes and nude make-up rounded her look.

Kangana Ranaut in Emanuel Ungaro. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Emanuel Ungaro. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Floral fun: Ranaut was spotted at Mehboob studios in a floral dress. The black ankle length outfit with floral prints had a frilly midriff and sleeves. We think the actress perfectly complemented the look with strappy stilettos and wavy tresses.

Kangana Ranaut at Mehboob Studios. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at Mehboob Studios. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Red hot: Flaunting a Paule Ka red satin bow tie top tucked in a pair of maroon pants, Kangana Ranaut was a vision in itself. Celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya did a good job here.

Kangana Ranaut in red Paule Ka. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in red Paule Ka. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Cool casuals: The fashionista donned a red bomber jacket and a slogan white tee from the TommyxGiGi collection. Skinny pants, boots and her signature curls upped her fashion game for the day.

Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan at a promotional event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan at a promotional event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jaanbaaz Julia: The B-Town diva plays the role of Julia in the film ‘Rangoon’ and at the launch of Bloody Hell cocktail, which is based on a song in the film, Ranaut styled herself just like the character. Putting her kinky foot forward, she stepped out in an all black Julia-inspired outfit, she also carried a whip and wore black boots. Showing off her fiesty side, she added to the look with a hat and mask.

Kangana Ranaut at the Bloody Hell cocktail launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at the Bloody Hell cocktail launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We think the ‘Rangoon’ girl totally nailed her promotion looks. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd