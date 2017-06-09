Kangana Ranaut proves that she is the queen of pantsuits

Kangana Ranaut in a crisp white pantsuit. (Source: Instagram/team_kangana_ranaut) Kangana Ranaut in a crisp white pantsuit. (Source: Instagram/team_kangana_ranaut)

It’s not the first time, Kangana Ranaut has worn a pantsuit. Over the years, the Queen actress has been seen rocking separates on numerous occasions, but we still can’t get enough of it. If we may say so, she has mastered the art of carrying it. Now, one wouldn’t usually pick pantsuits while travelling but it’s Ranaut we are talking about. If she can jet-set in saris, these wardrobe staples are nothing in comparison.

While on her way back to India from London, Ranaut made a strong statement in a crisp white pantsuit which she wore with a striped Tee underneath it.

We love how she styled this monochrome look with strappy black heels and a colour-block Burberry bag. With her hair in natural curls, she rounded her look with a white manicure, natural make-up, nude lips and sunnies. We think she totally aced this power-packed look.

While we are talking about her making heads turn, the actress made a powerful statement in another simple yet stylish avatar while she was in London.

On a night-out with friends, Ranaut picked a cropped drop-shoulder sweatshirt from Burberry which she styled with a fitted pair of denims and black booties. She accessorised it with a ‘DK88’ bag from Burberry. At first glance, we weren’t sure if pulling her hair up into a bun was a good idea but she did manage to carry it off.

However, we like her more in the pantsuit look.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

