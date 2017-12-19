Kangana Ranaut packs a powerful punch in a floral power suit and red heels

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in the floral pantsuit that she teamed with a pair of blood red heels and rimmed Tom Ford glasses. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram) Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Kangana Ranaut looked stunning in the floral pantsuit that she teamed with a pair of blood red heels and rimmed Tom Ford glasses. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut, in the recent past, has not only come to essay strong characters on screen, but has also managed to project herself as a phenomenally strong fashion icon. Be it her looks in transit while at the airport or her red carpet appearances, Ranaut has come to keep it fierce and unconventional, much like how she is known to be in person as well. This time, it is her power-packed punch in an ERDEM X H&M floral print black pant suit that has got us hooked.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor looked stunning in the floral pantsuit that she teamed with a pair of blood red heels and rimmed Tom Ford glasses. She wore a Victorian necked blouse underneath the suit with a black pussy-bow lace around the neck. With hair styled by Sanjay Kumar Dohalia, Ranaut’s otherwise curly, wild mane was pulled into a bun. Her toned-down, dewy-fresh make-up with just a hint of rose on her lips balanced out the colour pop in her look that the red of her footwear gave.

A couple of days back, Sridevi too was seen in a printed green suit that she wore over a white top with pussy-bow neck detailing. While in her case, Sridevi could certainly have done a better job with toning down the accessories and pair the heavily printed suit with a different top rather than the white one, Kangana managed to carry the look off with elan.

