Kangana Ranaut or Shraddha Kapoor: Whose airport style do you prefer?

Kangana Ranaut is the queen of travel style and with Simran promotions under way, we are really excited to see what this feisty beauty has in store for us. So far, we have loved all her looks, right from her striking appearance in a FabIndia peach sari at the airport to her gingham print cord-set from Reformation. In all fairness, most of her looks are like chalk and cheese and that’s what keeps us hooked.

Once again, the actor was seen keeping things interesting when she flew to Ahmedabad. She left Mumbai looking really chic and comfortable in a cool Led Zeppelin T-shirt, matching black pants and a grey checkered double-breasted blazer from Topshop for the extra effect. With superstar sunglasses in place, she complemented it with simple black pumps and a Dior bag.

However, the second look was much more interesting with a beautiful pink jaamdaani sari by Swati and Sunaina. We think, as usual, she looked absolutely lovely in a sari. Her choice of saris has always been brilliant and so was the case with this one – it looked really cool and comforting. With hair up in a bun, minimal make-up, diamond earrings and a white Dior bag complemented her outfit.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was seen rocking a pair of oversized high-waist pants like a pro. We love how the pleats of this khaki brown pair cinch at the waist to interrupt the floatiness while defining the silhouette. And even though we have a problem with her choice of the grey tee but we can’t overlook the way she styled it, all tucked in and wore it with a pair of Converse shoes.

Another look that got our attention was Kapoor in a bright printed floral top, which she teamed with a pair of simple black leggings, a denim shirt tied around her waist and white flip-flops. Although the look is comforting it’s not really inspirational.

