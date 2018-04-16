Kangana Ranaut or Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Who wore the blue Anita Dongre sari better?

Both Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped out in blue-and-white Anita Dongre saris, but who pulled it off better? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Both Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu stepped out in blue-and-white Anita Dongre saris, but who pulled it off better? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Kangana Ranaut and saris are a match made in sartorial heaven and though her chiffon saris are surely lust-worthy, the semi-sheer six yards she dons from time to time hardly ever fail to make a statement either. Recently the actor left us gaping once again in a lovely Anita Dongre sari that she wore to attend a wedding reception. Draped in a semi-sheer blue sari with intricate white and yellow threadwork along the border, the actor looked lovely and we like how stylist Ami Patel kept the look fuss-free by keeping it easy in the accessory department with just a choker from Anmol Jewellers.

Ranaut opted for dewy tones for make-up, which were complemented with a tint of glossy pink and rounded out her look with a lightly teased chignon and strappy heels.

Another fashionista who chose a similar colour combination sari from the same designer was Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But the sari itself could not have been more different, or even differently styled. Samantha opted for a halter neck blouse teamed with a checked sari with floral prinst on it. Stylist Preethan Jukalekar kept the accessories to a minimum with just a ring and rounded out her look with hair coiffed into soft curls. Very classy and retro, we think.

Though we like both the fashionistas’ looks, Ranaut’s semi-sheer ensemble was definitely more interesting and combined with the fetching hairdo, she takes the cake this time.

What do you think about their looks? Who do you think wore it better? Let us know in the comments below.

