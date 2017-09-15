Kangana Ranaut or Kriti Sanon: Who wore the gingham print dress better?

From L to R: Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut show us how to wear a gingham print dress. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, stylebyami) From L to R: Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut show us how to wear a gingham print dress. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, stylebyami)

Kangana Ranaut has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Simran, but we aren’t complaining because she has been giving us stellar looks one after another. From channelising futuristic, oriental to Indian fashion, the actor is leaving no stone unturned in putting her best foot forward. Recently, she picked a gingham print dress for the screening of her film and it left us drooling.

We think she looks really lovely in this full-sleeve dress from Manoush with the gorgeous floral embroidery collar, ruffle details in the front and the small pleats on the skirt. Celebrity Ami Patel styled it well with a pair of white Tod’s loafers with simple gold embellishments on it.

Considering how she usually keeps her make-up muted, the bright coral lip shade came across as a nice surprise. We think she looks like a doll with her curly mane and soft blush on her cheeks.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, was seen attending the screening of Lucknow Central in a blue and white gingham wrap dress from Fancy Pants. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover teamed it with a pair of white sneakers and a nude clutch.

And while her make-up was kept minimal, her hair was styled into beautiful cascading curls to add that element of oomph. We think she looked good.

Both Ranaut and Sanon aced the gingham print dress and for us, it’s a tie!

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

