Kangana Ranaut or Freida Pinto – who wore the layered look better?

Kangana Ranaut (L) and Freida Pinto show us how to ace the layer game. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, Tanya Ghavri) Kangana Ranaut (L) and Freida Pinto show us how to ace the layer game. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Instagram, Tanya Ghavri)

Come winters and most women straightaway go for the boyfriend sweater. Now, just because it’s cold it doesn’t mean that you have to say goodbye to style. Here’s when layering comes to the rescue and it’s kind of fun as it leaves more room for creativity and a little bit of eccentricity. The best part is that with just an addition of another item in your closet, you can create an entirely different look. Acing the layering game were two very stylish women – Kangana Ranaut and Freida Pinto.

Recently, Pinto was spotted mixing it up like a boss in printed pants by Twelve Am:Pm with a constructed strapless top by Tanieya Khanuja. She layered this look with a Burberry trench coat. It’s interesting to see how celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri put together two prints with different aesthetics so well and styled her to perfection with silver pumps from LK Bennett for the pre-Golden Globes party. We would have never thought of pairing something like this on our own this look has inspired us to try out more structures and patterns this season.

Kangana Ranaut in a beautiful Prada coat. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in a beautiful Prada coat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Rangoon actress, Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport looking really sharp. We don’t know how she does it, but she manages to rock most of her outfits and this time too she didn’t disappoint. Ranaut picked a bubblegum pink collared tee which she wore with a black pencil skirt and layered it with a Prada coat. A pair of metallic silver pumps complemented the look. We think she did really good for herself.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

