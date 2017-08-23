Kangana Ranaut looks breathtakingly beautiful in the latest photo shoot, see pics

Kangana Ranaut’s amazing sense of style coupled with her confidence makes her irresistible to fashion enthusiasts. (Source: File photo) Kangana Ranaut’s amazing sense of style coupled with her confidence makes her irresistible to fashion enthusiasts. (Source: File photo)

Kangana Ranaut rarely even disappoints when she is in front of the camera. This lady has an innate sense of style and she knows how to channelise it well, whether she is clad in a simple cotton sari or a silk slip dress. Turning the heat up once again is the Simran actor on the cover of Filmfare’s September issue in molten gold separates from designer duo Shivan & Narresh and an equally gorgeous jacket by Dhruv Kapoor.

We can’t get our eyes off her with the beautifully tousled curly hair, that radiance on her face, lovely defined eyes and an impressive neutral lip shade. Filmfare shared a photo of the actor on Instagram with the caption: “All that glitters is #KanganaRanaut!”. Yes, indeed, she looks breathtakingly beautiful!

Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, Ranaut shines not just on the cover of the magazine but in the inside photos as well. A special mention to celebrity hairstylist Earl Simms and celebrity make-up artist Clare Read for accentuating her beauty.

Here’s a look at the other looks from the photo shoot:

The actor turns into a sultry goddess in a beautiful sheer black number, complete with a green silk camisole and lovely metallic heels. We love her striking pose and her flawless make-up.

Ranaut looks pretty as a daisy in this yellow floral, halter-neck dress. Every single detail of this outfit is beautiful, especially with the ruched waist and the addition of the white belt.

In this photo, Ranaut is a picture of class and elegance in a grey double breasted jacket with comfy pockets and white stripes on the side.

