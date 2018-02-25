OOTD: Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia, Hansika give us easy-to-recreate outfits of the day

Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia, Hansika show us easy-to-curate styles for the season. (Source: Instagram) Kangana Ranaut, Neha Dhupia, Hansika show us easy-to-curate styles for the season. (Source: Instagram)

If you’re at a loss every morning on what to wear, then our Bollywood celebrities can surely prove to be an inspiration for you. Not just the professionally curated, photo-shoot-worthy looks of our favourite fashionistas, but their casual outfits and street styles can also easily be recreated so you can dress to impress every single day. To help you out with putting your daily style wardrobe in order, we have here some of the easy-breezy looks that you can get too in no time.

Kangana Ranaut

The Queen actor’s quirky style statements are note-worthy and this time too the actor left us pleased in a chic knee-high dress from designer Dhruv Kapoor. We like the tulle number with semi-sheer sleeves and an illusion neckline that stylist Ekta Rajani teamed with a brown belt to accentuate the actor’s frame. Keeping her make-up minimal and her mane of hair casually windblown, the actor gave us a cool lunch outfit to try out.

Neha Dhupia

Though the actor-chat show host usually doesn’t feature in our best-dressed list (sorry!), but she’s been pulling off some pretty good looks of late; this time she stepped out in a chic black outfit to attend an event in Jaipur. The actor wore a black cropped top from Salita Nanda teamed with a colour crazy vibrant skirt from the same designer. We like the cute semi-sheer cape it was paired with. The outfit is chic and alluring for a fun evening party, and you can also opt for less colour if you’re going with heavier accessories.

The actor kept the accessories to a minimum with a gold cuff and a floral patterned cocktail ring.

Hansika Motwani

The actor recently wore a fuss-free sleeveless blue dress from Pankaj and Nidhi. We like her easy-breezy style that works for both casual and semi-formal. Stylist Anisha Gandhi kept the accessories to a minimum with just a pair of silver hoops. We like her pink-tinted make-up and lips that rounded out her look nicely.

Whose look do you like best and intend to try out this week? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd