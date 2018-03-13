Kangana Ranaut gets sassy​ with this edgy monochrome midi

Kangana Ranaut exudes fierce vibes in the monochrome striped dress from Michael Kors. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut exudes fierce vibes in the monochrome striped dress from Michael Kors. (Source: stylebyami/Instagram)

Hardly anyone can pull off edgy looks with as much finesse as Kangana Ranaut. Be it a sari styled with space buns or her all-black grunge look, the actor packs an equally powerful punch of drama in her outfits as she does in her roles. One is rarely disappointed.

Recently, the actor tried her hand at the ‘very trendy’ monochrome stripes, which are a pet favourite with the B-Town celebs these days. The Queen actor was decked in a Michael Kors midi dress, which was teamed with a broad black belt to accentuate the actor’s frame.

Stylist Ami Patel complemented the attire with a pair of suede boots and we think the actor looked fiercely attractive. Ranaut rounded out her look with nude make-up, smokey eyes and her mane of curls.

It’s not just the ladies who are drooling over the black and white zebra stripes but the men are also making some riveting style statements in them. Here are some of our favourite looks.

Genelia Deshmukh showed us how to perk up the monochrome hues when she stepped out wearing a chic pair of striped pants from Bennch teamed with a black top and layered with a vibrant blue Zara blazer.

Another fashionista rocking the trend is Rakul Preet, who was seen wearing a white sheer top from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. She teamed it with a pair of striped pants by Archana Rao. Styled by Devraj Das, the full sleeves and the collared neckline gave her outfit a formal look.

We can’t get enough of Irrfan Khan’s dashing monochrome look in a zebra-striped lungi from Abraham and Thakore, which he paired with a suave black jacket from the same brand. Stylist Isha Bhansali deserves credit for bringing together the plain colours into a striking semblance.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

