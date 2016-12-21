Kangana Ranaut looks classy in this Manipuri phanek and enaphi; sari goals, anyone?

Kangana Ranaut wore a beautiful Manipuri Phanek and Enaphi for a book launch event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut wore a beautiful Manipuri Phanek and Enaphi for a book launch event in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Our leading Bollywood divas never miss a chance to charm us with their style and give us new style goals with every appearance. And always it’s not about sexy off-shoulder gowns or cool casuals — they woo fans with their ethnic style as well. Of late, many Bollywood ladies have draped the nine-yards in unique styles and have inspired us to wear a sari more often.

Recently at a book launch event, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut wore a Manipuri sari with a stripped skirt and translucent white organza pallu. Tanu of the silver screen chose to highlight the ethnic North Eastern dress as she launched her childhood friend Bondina’s new book, Between The Poet And Her Pencil’. The author too wore a similar sari and the duo personified elegance.

Top it up with her stellar golden curls and heavy red-green polka-jhumkas, it’s certainly a look to try out. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Top it up with her stellar golden curls and heavy red-green polka-jhumkas, it’s certainly a look to try out. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The traditional Manipuri phanek (the stripped skirt) made of cotton and silk thread is very similar to that of a wrap-around skirt. The bottom of the attire is usually adorned with heavy embroidery work and Ranaut’s classic red and black combination looked awesome. The pallu known as ‘innaphi or enaphi’ is simply gorgeous. Her white enaphi with a small black temple-border and multicoloured motif looked very sophisticated. The contrasting parrot-green colour blouse gave an edge to the otherwise subdued look.

Top it up with her stellar golden curls and heavy red-green polka-jhumkas, it’s certainly a look to try out. The actor completed her look with nude lipstick and black pointy pumps and garnered all the attention. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, this look is certainly a hit. However, we feel a tiny bindi would have made her evening look just perfect.

