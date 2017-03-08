Kangana, Malaika, Sridevi, Sayani: These ladies worked the pastel sari look like a boss

From L to R: Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora Khan and Sayani Gupta. From L to R: Sridevi, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora Khan and Sayani Gupta.

Trust our Bollywood beauties to rock a sari – we take the liberty to say this because more often than not, they actually do, inspiring millions of girls across India in the process to wear the traditional garb more. Recently, Malaika Arora Khan left us fawning over her sense of style when she stepped out in this gold embroidered Rabani and Rakha sari for a friend’s wedding. She teamed it with a sleek strap blouse and accessorised it with kundan emerald jewellery, nude make-up and a gorgeous loose low bun.

And while we were still admiring her sartorial choices, we came across Kangana Ranaut at the airport in a simple beige sari with gold highlights from Fabindia. But more than the sari, what attracted us is the way she styled it with a pair of tan brogues – very unusual choice but she did carry it well. She rounded her look with a brown Birkin.

Kangana Ranaut in Fab India. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut in Fab India. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sayani Gupta who is currently in Dallas for the South Asian Film Festival gave us another cool look. The actress was seen in a gorgeous cream embroidered and lace sari by Sabyasachi, which she styled with a Sabya clutch, a traditional choker by Masaya and Steve Madden sandals. We think she looked gorgeous.

Meanwhile, Sridevi was seen attending Mijwan 2017 show, which was organised by designer Manish Malhotra and Shabana Azmi. The actress picked a sari by her favourite designer, Malhotra. Although we are not a fan of the lavender silk satin sari which she paired with a dull grey cape style blouse, we think she carried it well.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

