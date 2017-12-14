Try Kangana Ranaut’s trick that makes even a simple floral sari look regal

Kangana Ranaut looks splendid in a pink chiffon sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut looks splendid in a pink chiffon sari. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut is one of those who can make even a pair of pyjamas look like couture. A few days back, she looked like a ‘queen’ in a dramatic blood red gown at the Reebok Fit to Fight Awards, following it up with a winter airport fashion look in a Gucci furry scarf paired with a red shirt and brown pants that would be inspiration for an immediate card swipe. And here she is working her magic yet again, giving us style lessons on how to accessorise a simple chiffon sari that can instantly up the glam ante!

The Fashion actor was recently spotted attending the launch of Shobhaa De’s latest book Seventy and To Hell With It wearing a beautiful pink floral-printed chiffon sari teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised it with a pair of silver heels and a beautiful pearl necklace from the house of Dia.

Make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani rounded off her look with nude make-up and a soft-blush on the cheeks, nude pink lips and perfectly lined eyes. While hairstylist Divya Naik tied her hair in messy chignon knot.

We think it was the classy-meets-chic hairstyle and her choice of a statement neckpiece that transformed a simple sari into something fit for royalty.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut at the launch of Shobhaa De’s book. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Kangana Ranaut at the launch of Shobhaa De’s book. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

The beautiful pearl necklace from Dia really worked wonders in transforming Kangana Ranaut’s simple look into regal. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) The beautiful pearl necklace from Dia really worked wonders in transforming Kangana Ranaut’s simple look into regal. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We love Ranaut’s look but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd