Kangana Ranaut looks like a true diva on the cover of this magazine

Kangana Ranaut is the true queen! It is a known fact that the Rangoon actress is a self-styled icon with an amazing sense of personal style. Over the years, Ranaut’s sartorial choices have managed to impress us and looks like it’s going to remain the same. After all, if you are born with style, no one can take it away from you! Staying true to this saying is the actress in her latest cover shoot for a leading fashion magazine.

For the anniversary issue of L’Officiel, Kangana Ranaut graced the cover, sitting poised but really fierce in an Ermanno Scervino off-shoulder pink lace dress with pleated rouches, a pair of metallic Christian Louboutin and gorgeous blonde hair. Talk about making a statement! The look was complemented with jewellery from Arkish Jewels.

But it’s not just magazine covers that are drool-worthy. During the round of promotions of Rangoon, the actress was seen stepping out in Fendi separates from the SS17 collection and Tom Ford pumps. We think the stripy cotton jacket with wide sleeves and a cut-out back is a beauty. We love how celebrity stylist Ami Patel decided to completely skip on the jewellery. She looked smart and absolutely lovely. She also channellised Marilyn Monroe vibes in a silk Paule Ka dress with a red bow and a plunging neckline a few days back. To match the colour of her bow, she picked strappy Louis Vuitton sandals in red. What do you think of her style quotient?

