Kangana Ranaut looks fiery in cobalt blue Michelle Mason jumpsuit

Not just a dynamic performer onscreen, Kangana Ranaut is a stunner when it comes to making a style statement at public events. What’s more, her sartorial taste reflects power and poise, just like her personality. Formal suits or flowy gowns, she knows how to flaunt it right.

And, the actress nailed it when we spotted her at Bandra in Mumbai. The Rangoon girl was looking her fiery best in a cobalt blue jumpsuit by Michelle Mason. With a plunging neckline and gold buttons, the jumpsuit accented her figure and she added zing to it with a pair of black pumps.

Styled by Ami Patel, the actress complemented it with a red lip shade and her signature curls. We think the dress brought out the powerful side in her quite well. However, a subtler eye make-up and a little bit of experiment with the choice of footwear could have made it more elegant.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old was also spotted walking down the ramp for fashion designer Swapnil Shinde recently. Ranaut sashayed down the ramp in a custom Liva creme fabric SS gown and corset designed by Shinde.

Styled by Ami Patel, she accented it with her signature curls in shades of golden and brown. The actress wore golden stilettos with the thigh high slit gown. And, did you notice that tattoo on her ankle?

We think she looks like a true diva here!

Which look do you like more? Tell us in the comments below.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 11:19 pm

