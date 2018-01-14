Kangana Ranaut looks fashionably feisty in a Kanjeevaram sari and tulle gown

Ethnic or contemporary? Which side of Kangana Ranaut do you prefer? (Source: shnoy09/ Instagram) Ethnic or contemporary? Which side of Kangana Ranaut do you prefer? (Source: shnoy09/ Instagram)

With Bollywood having a love affair with Sabyasachi saris and Kanjeevaram weave of late, Kangana Ranaut seems to have jumped up on to the bandwagon as well. For the Mumbai Police Umang Show 2018 on Saturday (January 13), Ranaut stepped out in a green Kanjeevaram sari with gold motifs from the house of Sabyasachi, and we think she looked regal.

She teamed it with a reddish-rust blouse and we like how the vibrant colour played off against the green sari and the heavy embroidery on the border added grace to the piece. Sometimes traditional contrasts are the best kind. Stylist Ami Patel accessorised the sari with a matching layered choker necklace and a pair of beaded earrings. To balance out the bling of her ensemble, the Queen actor went with nude make-up and soft lips. Rounding out her look with a small black bindi and an elegant chignon, we think she looked breathtaking.

It’s not just ethnic wear that the eloquent actor has mastered, but her recent appearance in a tulle gown proved she can ace contemporary fashion too.

For an event, the actor wore a white tulle gown from Galia Lahav recently. As easy as it is for white to be boring, we like how the actor chose to glam up her look with deep hues for make-up.

We like the dash of chocolate brown on her lips that complemented her mane of chestnut hair. The actor went with soft curls this time and we think they looked pretty. Choosing to give the accessories a miss, she let her outfit be the hero of the look.

Ethnic or contemporary? Which look do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

