From Kangana Ranaut to Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood celebs give style tutorials on how to nail sheer saris

With summer season already here, one Indian wear that has the potential to resurface in everyone’s wardrobe is the sheer sari. It adds an elegant and sultry touch to your look and can be sported at both formal and informal events. And when it comes to styling one, who better than our Bollywood fashionistas to show us the way? From Kangana Ranaut to Karisma Kapoor, our leading ladies give tutorials on different ways to take your style statement a notch higher with this beautiful ethnic wear.

Kangana Ranaut

At the Rising India Summit, the actor was draped in a lovely cream-coloured semi-sheer chiffon sari. The lightly floral embroidered number teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse gave off cool summer feels and we like the emerald neckpiece from Hazoorilal Jewellers that added elegance to the actor’s look. She rounded off her attire with nude make-up and hair coiffed into a messy bun.

Manushi Chhillar

The Miss World was spotted donning a white, printed sheer sari from Raw Mango, which she styled with a sleeveless, round neck blouse. We like the fact that stylist Sheefa J Gilani kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of silver danglers from Isharya as it gave way to summery vibes. Nude make-up shade and smokey eyes rounded off her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The 42-year-old was clad in an ethereal Tarun Tahiliani pale gold sari. The tulle number had a delicate ruffle detailing at the hem, which was complemented by specks of a glitzier shade on the six yards. The sari was teamed with a matching blouse with an illusion neckline. The actor rounded out her look with a messy ponytail and nude make-up.

Ileana D’Cruz

Spotted at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Raid, Ileana D’Cruz draped a simple black sari by Tarun Tahiliani with minimal red embroidery on it. She along with celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi managed to add an extra element to her look with the tribal art blouse. She decided to keep her accessories simple with just a pair of silver jhumkas from Aquamarine and bracelets from Minerali Store. Celebrity make-up artist Divya Chablani and hairstylist Aasif Ahmed gave her look a ’70s touch with matte nude lips, dark kohled eyes and centre-parted hair styled in a bun.

Karisma Kapoor

While attending the Rotary Club Awards, Kapoor looked stunning in a semi-sheer white sari by designer Sabyasachi, featuring a broad golden border. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse. But what we loved the most is the way stylist Esha Amiin combined it with an encrusted choker that added a touch of royalty. A dewy make-up palette with thickly-lined eyes rounded off her look.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The 50-year-old too opted for a white semi-sheer sari, from designer Nirjara Shah. The Marodi linen silk sari featured golden floral embellishments and a matching hemline. Stylist Ami Patel teamed it with a black, sleeveless blouse. She further accessorised it with a golden neckpiece, earrings and matching kadas. We think Dixit looked truly elegant and her outfit can be a great choice while attending a summer wedding.

Shriya Saran

While attending the Lakme Fashion Week, Saran was spotted wearing a rose gold, embellished sari from Anita Dongre’s ‘Songs of Summer’ collection. She teamed it with a white, embellished blouse and accessorised it with a Dior clutch and a pair of gold drop earrings. We love the subtle hue of the outfit and Saran’s looks great in it. A wavy hairdo, thickly-lined eyes and nude pink lips gave finishing touches to her look.

