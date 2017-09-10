The cost of Kangana Ranaut’s quirky Dolce and Gabbana dress will make your jaw drop

Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting her latest film Simran, is giving us some major fashion goals. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut, who is busy promoting her latest film Simran, is giving us some major fashion goals. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion there is little that Kangana Ranaut can do wrong. The Queen actress, who is busy promoting her latest film Simran, has been on a roll with a series of great appearances, mostly in Indian-wear, but with a few quirky ones as well, such as the white Stella McCartney PJs. And how can we forget that stunning Harper’s Bazaar Bride cover in a red Sabyasachi lehenga? Well, this time Ranaut looks like a lovely and quirky forest nymph in a pretty Dolce and Gabbana rose and dog print cotton dress.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actress in the knee-length sleeveless dress, shows how to style for a warm day or simply an evening soiree. Ranaut, who often experiments with her hairstyle, went a notch higher this time. Complementing the roses on her dress, she braided her hair and decorated it with flowers nailing the boho-chic look.

Keeping the look simple and uncluttered, Ranaut’s make-up was fresh and dewy. The mild blush on her cheeks and a dash of pink on the lips went with the softness of the overall look, well paired with Chanel sandals.

Now, as much as we love this dress, we’re sure your jaw will drop once you find out its price. The high-waisted summery midi dress can be yours at £1,300, that’s around Rs1.1 lakh. Sure, many could think of several other things to do with Rs1 lakh – from a luxury trip in India to a week or so in Bangkok, but then there’s no denying that should you wear this dress to lovely outdoors tea party, the compliments could just make it well worth the cash!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd