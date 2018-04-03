Only Kangana Ranaut can carry off a faux fur coat during Indian summers with such coolness

Kangana Ranaut latest airport look is inspring to say the least. (Representational photo, Source: File Photo) Kangana Ranaut latest airport look is inspring to say the least. (Representational photo, Source: File Photo)

Kangana Ranaut is by far one of the most experimental fashionistas in Bollywood. From wearing saris regularly and even as an unlikely choice of travel wear, to opting for cute night-suit-inspired cartoon pyjamas for a public event, the Tanu Weds Manu actor has time and again shown that she’s not in the “follow the trend” category, but in the “create a trend” category. Which is why we were not really surprised (though we did raise an eyebrow or two) when we saw her looking uber chic and cool at the airport recently, carrying a faux fur coat like the boss lady that she is.

Though the H&M coat did arrest our attention, there is much to love in the rest of the outfit as well. Ranaut wore a lovely coral green pussy bow top from Dior with a pussy bow, teaming it with a pair of high-waist plain white bellbottoms from H&M. The entire ensemble was a perfect testimony to ‘comfy-meets-chic’ airport casuals. She rounded out the look with a pair of gold-rimmed sunnies and her lovely curls loosely pulled back.

Walking with her signature sass, Ranaut worked every bit of this stunning and eye-catching ensemble.

Check some of the pictures here.

While there is no denying that the coat caught out eyes, but one trend that many celebrity fashionistas have been flaunting this year is that of wide-legged or flared pants, much like Ranaut’s bellbottoms. Recently, the Pakistani beauty Mahira Khan chose to wear a peppy, striped flared pantsuit from Dhruv Kapoor. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani layered the actor’s attire with a sharp, black long coat. For the make-up, artist Sumaiyah Omar chose to give Khan dewy tones and a pink-tinted lip, while, hairstylist Dimple rounded out her look with soft curls.

On another occasion, Rustom actor Ileana D’Cruz was decked in a monochrome ensemble from Essé by Sahib & Sunayana along with cross-body black corset. She layered her look with a wrap-around jacket with slit sleeves. The jacket-corset combo was paired with cream-coloured flared pants with feather detailing all over.

With minimal make-up these fuss-free Bollywood looks are great for a casual day out during summers. Don’t you think?

