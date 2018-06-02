Kangana Ranaut is the perfect blend of charm and elegance on this magazine cover

Kanga Ranaut oozes glamour on the cover of a leading magazine. (Source: File Photo) Kanga Ranaut oozes glamour on the cover of a leading magazine. (Source: File Photo)

Be it sashaying down the red carpet at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in catsuits or keeping it cool and stylish in cotton and chiffon saris during the summer season, Kangana Ranaut has always tried to set a new trend. The 31-year-old manages to pave her way into the hearts of fashion connoisseurs with her experimental sartorial choices and the way she effortlessly carries them. Yet again, she charmed onlookers as she appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar June 2018 issue.

The Simran actor was seen gracing the cover in an Amazon shift dress from designer Sabyasachi’s collection. According to an Instagram post by the designer, the mini dress featured embroidery all over it “with tropical flora and fauna motifs in velvet appliqué silk thread, fine zardosi and semi-precious stones”. For the make-up and hairdo, artist Brendon Degee rounded off with a nude make-up shade and left open Ranaut’s signature curls.

The inside pictures were equally mesmerising. Clad in a red and pink embroidered ensemble by the designer, Ranaut looked a million bucks. The “Frida gown in black silk, embroidered with hand-dyed velvet, silk and metal thread” was teamed with a statement watch by Omega and Ranaut pulled off the outfit with elan. Accessorising her outfit with studded earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, Degee completed her look with a nude palette.

She was also spotted in a tulle flapper shift dress, which was embroidered with glass beads, sequins and silk threads.

We think Ranaut looks every bit regal. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

