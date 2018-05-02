Kangana Ranaut is all sass and style in a lime green Gucci suit on this magazine cover

Kangana Ranaut appears on the cover of Architectural Digest. (Source: File Photo) Kangana Ranaut appears on the cover of Architectural Digest. (Source: File Photo)

Be it the delightful chiffon saris or the fierce grunge outfits, Kangana Ranaut manages to pave her way into the hearts of fashion connoisseurs with her unconventional attires. Sassy and chic, the Queen actor rarely drops the ball when it comes to her style quotient and this time too, she charmed us when she appeared on the cover of a leading magazine in a crisp pantsuit.

For the photo shoot of the cover of Architectural Digest, the 31-year-old was seen clad in a lime green Gucci pantsuit with her luxurious Manali home setting in the background. With black pointed toe shoes and her mane of curls left wild, the actor presented a glamorous front at the Manali mountain retreat.

In a inside picture, the actor is seen flaunting the opulence of her stunning decor in a sequinned gold skirt teamed with an over-sized black knit sweater. While we are fan of the separates, put together, it simply looks weird. Complementing her look with sheer black stockings, we think stylist Ami Patel was going for a risque impression but sadly missed the mark.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut to debut at Cannes red carpet

Earlier, we had seen Ranaut looking uber chic and cool at the airport, carrying a faux fur coat like the boss lady that she is. Though the H&M coat did grab our attention, there was much to love in the rest of the outfit as well. Ranaut had worn a lovely coral green pussy bow top from Dior, teaming it with a pair of high-waist plain white bellbottoms from H&M. The entire ensemble had been a perfect testimony to ‘comfy-meets-chic’ airport casuals. She had rounded out the look with a pair of gold-rimmed sunnies and her lovely curls loosely pulled back.

What do you think of the actor’s looks? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd