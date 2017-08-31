Kangana Ranaut goes sanskari in a peach sari but is her Fendi dress look cooler?

Kangana Ranaut in Fendi (L) and FabIndia. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/shnoy09) Kangana Ranaut in Fendi (L) and FabIndia. (Source: Varinder Chawla, Instagram/shnoy09)

When it comes to making a fashion statement in saris, Kangana Ranaut is the undisputed queen. The actor’s tryst with this wonder drape started earlier this year with the promotions of her film Rangoon and going by her numerous desi appearances at the airport, looks like things are not going to change anytime soon. We love how she has been promoting cool, cotton saris while on the go.

This time the Simran actor picked up a peach sari from FabIndia which she styled with a sleeveless blouse with a gorgeous, drool-worthy back. The brogues -that she has been spotted sporting with saris regularly in the past – was back in full glory and we are really glad as it added the much needed sharpness to her look.

With her gorgeous curls pulled back into a low ponytail, she accessorised her outfit with a black Dior handbag, and really cool tan sunglasses. We think she looked like an absolute fire cracker!

Moving away from her desi avatar, the actor gave out gypsy vibes in a mutli-coloured dress from Fendi during the promotions of her upcoming film Simran. Although we would never pick up anything like this for ourself, we think she managed to pull of the dress featuring a floral neckline and ruffled sleeves well with killer black heels from Givenchy.

Her metallic bronze eye make-up by celebrity make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani was right on point but we would have preferred if celebrity hairstylist Divya Naik would have pulled up her hair into cute side buns.

We prefer her in a sari. What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

