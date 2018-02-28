Kangana Ranaut gives #ladyboss goals on the cover of this magazine

Kangana Ranaut shows us how to nail power dressing. (Source: File Photo) Kangana Ranaut shows us how to nail power dressing. (Source: File Photo)

When it comes to power dressing, trust Kangana Ranaut to pull it off like a pro. From looking fierce yet beautiful in a semi-sheer top teamed with checkered pantsuit and a bralette on the cover of Grazia India’s October 2017 issue to looking glamorous as ever on Filmfare’s September issue in molten gold separates from designer duo Shivan & Narresh, the actor’s style statements are noteworthy. And yet again, she lived up to our expectations on the cover of another leading magazine.

The Simran actor was seen wearing a navy blue, patent leather trench coat from Burberry on the cover of Femina’s March 2018 issue. She wore it with a black, lacy, halter-neck bralette by Laper La lingerie. Styled by celebrity stylist Akshita Singh, her outfit was accessorised with an oversized metal chain earring from The Red Box, which she wore only on one ear. She also had a tattoo captioned “The Future is Female”, on her collarbones. Indeed!

Take a look at the pic:

We totally loved her outfit, and we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo either. Make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani rounded off her make-up with a nude palette, nude pink lips and light smokey eyes. While hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori styled her hair into a retro bun with a soft wave on the crown.

We think her look is fierce and stunning at the same time. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

