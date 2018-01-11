Kangana Ranaut continues her love affair with red gowns in 2018 like a true fashion queen

Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in Dolce and Gabbana. (Source: shnoy09/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut looks ravishing in Dolce and Gabbana. (Source: shnoy09/Instagram)

Remember the time when Kangana Ranaut slayed like a queen at Reebok’s Fit to Fight Award in a body hugging red Tony Ward gown teamed with a gorgeous oversized ruffled jacket? Well, that was so last year! The lady who is known for her superb fashion sense has flagged off the year on a bright and fiery note in another beautiful red gown from the house of Dolce and Gabbana. With the beauty continuing her love affair with the shade, she has ticked off an important part of 2018’s trends list too – bold colours.

Ranaut, picked this outfit to attend Karan Johar’s new show, India’s Next Superstar, and needless to say, she totally owned it. Featuring a plunging neckline, the attire was adorned with floral patterned mirror embellishments on the shoulder and bodice. We like the beautiful cut-out detailing on the neckline and hem of the floor-length outfit. A round of applause for Ami Patel, who curated the look. We think it was clever on Patel’s part to give accessories a complete miss otherwise it may have looked garish.

We couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo as well. Make-up artist Loveleen Ramchandani rounded off her look with minimal make-up, a little blush, nude lips and a matching shiny eye shadow, whereas, hairstylist Divya Naik styled her into soft wavy curls.

We think the actor nailed the look gracefully, but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

