Kangana Ranaut is all sass and style in this fiery Dior mini

Kangana Ranaut steps out in a Dior dress. (Source: shnoy09/ Instagram) Kangana Ranaut steps out in a Dior dress. (Source: shnoy09/ Instagram)

Be it sashaying down the red carpet at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in a Sabyasachi sari or flaunting a risque red faux leather dress, Kangana Ranaut has rarely been one to follow convention. After enchanting all at the French Riviera with an array of her fabulous outfits, the Queen actor is back home, and dishing out some delicious summer dressing goals in a Dior mini.

The lemon yellow piece with an embellished fiery dragon and the word ‘Positive’ emblazoned across the front looked positively chic on her and we like how stylist Ami Patel complemented it with a pair of ankle-high black boots. Artist Sandhya Shekar kept the make-up in line with the untamed tone of the look and we like the smokey eyes she sported with a lavender tint on the lips. Ranaut’s mane of hair was coiffed into messy curls and we think she nailed her minimalistic look.

Earlier, we had seen the actor at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where she had enchanted onlookers with her fabulous sartorial choices. The Manikarnika actor was spotted in a pair of green trousers, which she teamed with a satin brown bra and a white jacket, all from the Italian designer label Trussardi. Stylist Lorna McGee styled it with white pointed-toe heels. Not only did her choice of bold outfit impress us, her make-up and hairdo also won us over. Make-up artist Brendon Degee rounded off with black matte lips, which added a Gothic touch to her look. He also styled her signature curls in a side-parted updo, which gave a vintage feel to it.

For another of her fiercely sultry looks, the actor had opted for a blazing red faux leather dress. In a strappy dress from Nanushka, the Rangoon actor’s look exuded elegance and boldness. What we loved about the outfit was the tie-detail on the waistline, which added an interesting element to it. Furthermore, stylist McGee teamed it with a pair of white heels, a black Birkin handbag and dark retro sunglasses from Poppy Lissiman.

