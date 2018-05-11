Cannes 2018: Kangana Ranaut looks sultry in a sheer Zuhair Murad number

Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018 melting hearts in a Zuhair Murad sheer number. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut at Cannes 2018 melting hearts in a Zuhair Murad sheer number. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut, who started off her stint at the prestigious Cannes Festival’s 2018 edition in a black shimmery Sabyasachi sari, upped the ante in a sultry Zuhair Murad sheer gown as she descended on the red carpet. Taking a leaf from the books of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who have worn Murad’s gowns in earlier instances, the Queen of Bollywood lived up to her reputation of that of a fashion diva in the beautiful number.

Her dull grey gown had sequinned embellishments all over, extending even to the train of her gown. Styled by Lorna McGee, Ranaut chose to keep her make-up as understated (yet dramatic) as the colour of her attire. Make-up artist Brendon Degee opted to give her matted lips, a light-toned eye-shadow and thick eyebrows. The curls of her hair were accentuated and were worn up, so when we say there was nothing conventional about Kangana’s look at the Cannes, you have got to believe us. She chose to go sans-accessories and let her backless Zuhair Murad number soak in all the glory.

Previously, the 31-year-old actress descended at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival’s Indian Pavillion in shimmery black Sabyasachi sari in retro-contemporary style, almost like a tribute to the yesteryear beauties of the likes of Sharmila Tagore. The basic yet elegant sari, as per the designer’s Instagram post, was their rendition of ‘Starry skies’.

